Floyd Mayweather Confirms His Daughter Iyanna Is Expecting Child With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently confirmed he will soon be the grandfather of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's child.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, which aired on Fox Soul on Friday night (Oct. 30), Floyd "Money" Mayweather touched on his daughter Iyanna's relationship with the troubled gangsta rapper after confirming she was indeed pregnant with his child.

"I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best," Mayweather said. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, you know what, it's between her and her better half."

NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna have been in an off and on relationship for a while. The situation has not always been peaches and cream. In April, Iyanna was arrested at the rapper's Texas home following a stabbing in which she is accused of cutting Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, a woman the rapper was reportedly dating, with a knife during a dispute over the Top rhymer. Iyanna has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident and could face up to 20 years in prison. After the arrest, Iyanna returned to YoungBoy's home, where he posted a video lambasting her father.

Mayweather also addressed that incident. "My thing is this, it has to do with your upbringing," he said. "It starts in the home first. So, what I've always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you go into anyone's home and whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world. And far as, ’cause I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can't get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids talk about pills, these kids talk about syrup. So, you know, I mean, it could have been one of those days for him. But at the end of the day, I only want the best for them."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who already has five kids, recently made headlines for saying he wants to have a baby with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae, on the new song "The Story of O.J. (Top Version)." The lyric did not sit well with Reginae's former boyfriend, YFN Lucci.