YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Manager Says YB’s First Tour Date Back Will Be in Chicago

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's manager has confirmed that YB's first tour date after beating his federal gun charge will likely be in Chicago.

On July 16, Alex Junnier, who heads up YoungBoy Never Broke Again's management team, hit up Instagram with a meme expressing his level of excitement for what's to come for the popular Baton Rouge, La. rhymer. In the IG post accompanied by an iconic image of DMX performing at Woodstock in 1999, Junnier asked NBA YoungBoy's rabid fan base about the cities in which they'd like to see the recently acquitted rapper perform on his upcoming tour.

"Comment / like what city you want to see YB in," wrote Junnier while implying that YoungBoy's first show back will be of epic proportions.

Chi-town being the first stop on YB's yet-to-be-announced tour was confirmed when an Instagram user, who goes by adot2xx, hit up the comment section of the aforementioned post to jokingly write "Anywhere but Chicago." After the IG user seemingly alluded to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's beef with Lil Durk, the "Gunsmoke" spitter's manager replied by saying that they will not only be hitting up Durk's home city but that the Chi will in fact be the very first date.

Alex Junnier replied: "We in that bitch. [First] stop."

XXL reached out to NBA YoungBoy's management who were able to confirm that they fully intend to make a stop in the Windy City, despite not yet having any shows officially booked.

Alex Junnier's implication that Chicago will be the first tour stop for YoungBoy comes just days after the Louisiana native confirmed he's gearing up to hit the road after a jury in California found him not guilty in the federal gun case on July 15.

The ongoing beef between NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk has been going strong throughout all of 2022, especially since the death of Durk's close friend King Von, a murder in which YB associate Quando Rondo's friend was allegedly involved. In response to YoungBoy dissing Lil Durk on his track, "I Hate YoungBoy," which dropped back in February, Durk took the time to rent a billboard in YB's home city of Baton Rouge, La., seemingly meant to taunt the "Make No Sense" rapper.