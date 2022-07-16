Now that YoungBoy Never Broke Again beat his federal gun case, he is ready to hit the road on a major tour.

On Friday (July 15), Mohammed Gangat of the Instagram account @lawyerforworkers shared a clip of his brief interview with NBA YoungBoy after being found not guilty in his gun case in California.

When asked what’s next for him, the "Late to Da Party" rapper simply said, “tour.”

“A tour is next...around the states,” he added further.

This is exciting news for fans of NBA Youngboy who have stood in solidarity with the Baton Rouge, La. rapper ever since his arrest in March of 2021.

As previously reported, NBA YoungBoy was acquitted on firearm possession charges after a jury returned a not guilty verdict on Friday. The 22-year-old rhymer was facing multiple years in prison if found guilty of the gun offense.

The case started a year ago when federal agents along with the Los Angeles Police Department attempted to execute an outstanding federal warrant on the embattled rapper on March 22, 2021, from a 2020 Louisiana arrest. While trying to pull the rapper over in a vehicle, police say YoungBoy tried to elude them by running out of the vehicle and leading them on a foot chase. K-9 dogs had to be brought out to locate the rapper. Police also found an FN, model FNX-45, .45 ACP caliber gun in the floorboard of YB's Maybach SUV.

YB is not out of the legal woods just yet. The Colors creator still has an open gun case in Baton Rouge, La. Things are looking good for him in that legal battle. Back in March, a Louisiana judge threw out video and photo evidence in the case.

Listen to NBA YoungBoy Confirm That He’s Going on Tour After Beating Fed Case

Watch Fans React After Finding Out NBA YoungBoy Beat His Federal Gun Case