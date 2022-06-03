‘YoungBoy Better’ Sign Randomly Appears in Crowd During Televised Wrestling Event – Watch

YoungBoy Never Broke Again supporters are some of the most fanatic followers a rapper could ask for, which is evident in their unavoidable "YoungBoy better" catchphrase across social media. A sign featuring the fan-favorite quip recently showed up during a televised wrestling event of all places.

On Wednesday (June 1), professional wrestling's latest organization AEW put on their AEW Dynamite event in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. During a segment of the program, which featured wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman entering the ring, someone in the crowd hoisted a huge "YoungBoy Better" sign. In video of the momemt, captured by TikTok user @steveoofrmsysn, MJF makes the walk into the ring while some fans boo and some fans cheer. One person to the left is lifting the big white sign in support of YB, which is clearly captured on camera.

"Bruh, I'm watching wrestling and look... Bro, what?" the TikTok user marveled at the random sign.

"Nah YB the greatest," he captioned the clip.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans go hard for the oft-in-trouble rap star. His last two albums, Top and Sincerely, Kentrell, have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Chart Data, he is the second most streamed artist of 2022 so far. He ranks one spot behind Drake and one spot in front of Taylor Swift.

On June 10, YoungBoy will be releasing his label compilation album, Never Broke Again: Presents Green Flag Activity. His upcoming solo LP, The Last Slimeto, is due Aug. 5.

See video of a fan with a "YoungBoy Better" sign at a wrestling event below.