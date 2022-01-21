YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Dolph, Iann Dior and More &#8211; New Projects This Week

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Dolph, Iann Dior and More – New Projects This Week

Paper Route Empire / Never Broke Again, LLC / Atlantic Records / 10K Projects

As the week comes to a close, hip-hop is delivering some anticipated projects just in time for the weekend.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again drops his new mixtape, Colors. The Louisiana-bred artist released the headline-making singles "Bring the Hook" and "Know Like I Know" just ahead of the tape's arrival. On the track "Bring the Hook," YB appeared to have dissed the late King Von, who was allegedly shot and killed by an associate of Quando Rondo, who is signed to YoungBoy's Never Broke Again label. Lil Durk then seemingly responded to YB's track in an IG post. Fans also believe YB took shots at NLE Choppa on "Know Like I Know." Altogether, Colors has 20 tracks including the lead singles, and an appearance from Quando Rondo on the effort. NBA's new music comes weeks after the release of From the Bayou by himself and Birdman.

In honor of the late Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in November of last year, his Paper Route Empire label has released its compilation album, Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. Featuring the lead single, "Proud," by Key Glock, who is also Dolph's cousin, the LP also includes appearances from the rest of the PRE roster such as Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Paper Route Woo and Chitana. The beloved rapper is also heard throughout the project via interview snippets and on tribute records like Jay Fizzle's "LLD." LLD is the follow-up to the collective's Paper Route Illuminati. 

Iann Dior comes through with new music this week as well with On to Better Things. The 15-track album contains appearances from Lil Uzi Vert as well as Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who are featured on the LP's single "Thought It Was." Barker actually appears on two other tracks on the former 2021 XXL Freshman's new album. On to Better Things follows I'm Gone, which dropped last year.

Listen to more new music below from Vado, Rucci, Young T & Bugsey and others.

  • Colors

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again, LLC
    loading...

  • Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph (Compilation)

    Young Dolph
    Paper Route Empire
    loading...

  • On to Better Things

    Iann Dior
    10K Projects
    loading...

  • Long Run Vol. 2

    Vado
    Long Run / DMG
    loading...

  • Truth Be Told

    Young T & Bugsy
    Black Butter Limited
    loading...

  • For My Dawgz 2

    Rucci
    Mackk & Company / EMPIRE
    loading...

  • Gotti Deluxe

    Berner
    Bern One Entertainment
    loading...

  • I Am Who I Made Me

    Jose Guapo
    XvL Ent.
    loading...

  • Brightside

    Rich Brian
    88rising Records / Warner Records Inc.
    loading...

  • Scarred

    Jaydayoungan
    JayDaYoungan
    loading...

See Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2021 So Far

What's your favorite hip-hop project of 2021 so far?
Filed Under: Bangers, Berner, Iann Dior, JayDaYoungan, Jose Guapo, Rich Brian, Rucci, Vado, Young Dolph, Young T & Bugsey, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top