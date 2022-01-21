YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Dolph, Iann Dior and More – New Projects This Week

As the week comes to a close, hip-hop is delivering some anticipated projects just in time for the weekend.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again drops his new mixtape, Colors. The Louisiana-bred artist released the headline-making singles "Bring the Hook" and "Know Like I Know" just ahead of the tape's arrival. On the track "Bring the Hook," YB appeared to have dissed the late King Von, who was allegedly shot and killed by an associate of Quando Rondo, who is signed to YoungBoy's Never Broke Again label. Lil Durk then seemingly responded to YB's track in an IG post. Fans also believe YB took shots at NLE Choppa on "Know Like I Know." Altogether, Colors has 20 tracks including the lead singles, and an appearance from Quando Rondo on the effort. NBA's new music comes weeks after the release of From the Bayou by himself and Birdman.

In honor of the late Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in November of last year, his Paper Route Empire label has released its compilation album, Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. Featuring the lead single, "Proud," by Key Glock, who is also Dolph's cousin, the LP also includes appearances from the rest of the PRE roster such as Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Paper Route Woo and Chitana. The beloved rapper is also heard throughout the project via interview snippets and on tribute records like Jay Fizzle's "LLD." LLD is the follow-up to the collective's Paper Route Illuminati.

Iann Dior comes through with new music this week as well with On to Better Things. The 15-track album contains appearances from Lil Uzi Vert as well as Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who are featured on the LP's single "Thought It Was." Barker actually appears on two other tracks on the former 2021 XXL Freshman's new album. On to Better Things follows I'm Gone, which dropped last year.

Listen to more new music below from Vado, Rucci, Young T & Bugsey and others.