Lil Durk Appears to Call Out YoungBoy Never Broke Again for Mentioning O-Block on New Song

Lil Durk seems to have responded to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's latest song that appears to not only diss King Von, but also mentions Chicago's O-Block.

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Durk uploaded a picture to Instagram of himself holding stacks of money while sitting beside a blown-up photo of the late King Von, who is also shown carrying wads of cash. Von's V-Roy chain and the Nuski chain, which belonged to Lil Durk's late cousin OTF Nunu, are also in the picture. Durkio captioned the image, "Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a bitch - 😏 #THEVOICE."

Although Lil Durk doesn't mention anyone in the upload directly, many fans are speculating that the IG post is in reference to NBA YoungBoy and his new song, "Bring the Hook," which arrived yesterday and appears to diss King Von. The record also name-drops O-Block, formally known as the Parkway Garden Homes, an apartment complex on the South Side of Chicago where Von is from. Not only were Durk and Von close friends, but Von was signed to Durk's Only The Family (OTF) record label.

On the second verse of YoungBoy's "Bring the Hook," he raps, "Nigga, this is Squid Game, O-Block pound get rolled up/Murder what they told us/Atlanta boy get fold up/Nigga get your hoes up, these bitches throwin’ up green flags/Throwin’ that NBA up, for me, set you up to bust your ass/And know I keep that murder bag."

One person on Twitter spoke on the joint and said, "A reminder to all Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy fans: You aren’t involved in the beef."

Another user typed, "NBA young boy and lil durk!!! 2022 bout to be a movie."

YoungBoy, who had beef with King Von prior to Von being shot and killed outside Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta on Nov. 6, 2020, is the head of the Never Broke Again label that Quando Rondo is signed to. Quando was at the scene of the shooting and is connected to the man accused of killing Von, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, who was arrested and booked at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail for Von's murder, but later released on $100,000.

Quando Rondo was not investigated in connection to King Von's murder since he did not shoot Von, but claimed self-defense for himself and his crew.

Regarding the new track, Quando reposted the song on his Instagram Story, along with a caption that read, "ObloCC pacc get rolled everyday no cap." The upload is no longer available on the Savannah, Ga. rhymer's page.

Prior to the beef, Durk and NBA appeared on the track "My Side" together back in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Welcome to O'Block rapper's sister appears to have chimed in on YoungBoy's new track in a series of tweets.

"On demon time in the house on house arrest ?" she wrote with several laughing emojis. "Get in these streets ✌🏽"

She continued, "Pussy, pussy, pussy, pussy!!!! Big 4L I’m a member. Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a bitch," adding a number of laughing emojis.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who was released from a Louisiana prison last October and is currently on house arrest in Utah while facing federal gun charges, will be dropping his new mixtape, Colors, on Friday (Jan. 14). YB's latest track will appear on the tape.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new song "Bring the Hook" below.

See more reactions to what appears to be Lil Durk's response to NBA YoungBoy's new song below.