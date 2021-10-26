YoungBoy Never Broke Again Released From Jail on House Arrest

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially out of jail.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 26), NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was granted bond today for his federal firearms case in California, which occurred earlier this year in March. This case initally inhibited him from being freed from custody last week.

The government will not be moving for pretrial detention.

As previously reported, one of YoungBoy’s attorneys, James Manasseh, told XXL last Friday (Oct. 22) that Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick granted the rapper release from jail with "significant conditions." YoungBoy had been housed at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in St. Martinville, La. since April 13 and was released from custody this afternoon.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

According to The Advocate on Oct. 18, those "significant conditions" likely consist of YoungBoy being on house arrest at his home in Layton, Utah with former members of the military securing his property. He also was sought permission to build a recording studio in the residence.

RS reports that NBA YoungBoy has been released on $1.5 million bond. However, court documents indicate that the rapper has wire transferred a bond in the amount of $500,000. It's unclear if there are different bond amounts for his California and Louisiana cases.

The conditions of YoungBoy's release includes supervision by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office as directed, not obtaining a passport or other international travel documents, abiding by restrictions on personal association, residence or travel as he is restricted to Middle District of Louisiana, Central District of California and Utah (unless travel is pre-approved by pretrial services), avoiding contact with anyone who may be a victim or witness in his investigation or prosecution and possessing a firearm or any other destructive weapon.

YB is also prohibited from drug use, must submit to drug testing and inpatient or outpatient abuse therapy, wear a GPS monitor, cover all fees for location monitoring, report to pretrial services if ever in contact with law enforcement and individuals at his home must be pre-approved by the court. He also isn't allowed more than three visitors at a time and cannot have company between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

When NBA YoungBoy was granted release last week, a hold was placed on the 22-year-old artist's immediate freedom by the California U.S. Attorney's Office due to firearms charges he faces in that state, according to his lawyer. Those charges stem from the gun that was discovered in his car when he was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this year. YoungBoy, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm, was the only person in the vehicle at that time.

In that particular legal matter, YoungBoy was taken into custody after getting pulled over by the LAPD and the FBI in Los Angeles. Authorities had an outstanding federal warrant for the Baton Rouge, La. native, issued in Louisiana, and he reportedly evaded arrest. A search was conducted to capture YoungBoy, who was later found with the help of the LAPD's K-9 unit.

His California charges are listed as possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act.

YoungBoy’s criminal case in his home state stems from a September 2020 incident when police arrived at the set of his music video in response to a complaint of people brandishing weapons. Police conducted a search where they discovered 14 firearms, three grams of marijuana, one dose of Hydrocodone inside a clear bag and digital scales. YB was arrested along with 15 others at the scene. He was hit with multiple drug charges and later released.

Since NBA YoungBoy has been behind bars for the last six months, he's served fans new music, including his third studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell, which dropped last month and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. And now, his supporters can rejoice because more songs are certainly on the horizon.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s attorneys and rep for comment.