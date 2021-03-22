YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested After Fleeing From Police, Cops Tracked Him With K-9 – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly in FBI custody after being tracked down by the Los Angeles Police Department and the agency's K-9 unit.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday evening (March 22), YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, was taken into federal custody in Los Angeles after the LAPD along with the feds attempted to pull over a vehicle that the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer was in due to an outstanding federal warrant for his arrest. However, the attempt to apprehend the 21-year-old artist was to no avail initially because a short pursuit ensued. Once the car NBA YoungBoy was in stopped, police say he got out and ran on foot.

According to law enforcement sources, officials set up a perimeter and utilized a K-9 dog to help locate the Top rhymer, which they did successfully. Police also reportedly found a firearm in the car, but it's unclear if it belongs to NBA YoungBoy.

While it's unclear what YoungBoy's federal warrant is for, local New Orleans newspaper The Advocate reported last month that the rapper was under investigation by the feds stemming from his arrest in his hometown last year on multiple drug charges. The arrest took place at NBA's video shoot at an abandoned lot in September of 2020, which ended suddenly after police arrived following a call of weapons been displayed on the set of the video.

In addition to NBA YoungBoy, 15 others were arrested at the time. Those individuals, including the Billboard 200 chart-topping rapper, were described by law officials as members of the Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas street gangs. While on the scene, police reportedly searched the vehicles located near the music video shoot and found three grams of marijuana, one dose of Hydrocodone inside a clear bag, 14 firearms and digital scales.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was hit with charges of possession of schedule 1 drugs, distribution/manufacturing of schedule 2 drug and distribution/manufacturing of schedule 4 drug. However, his bond documents stated that the only charge to stick was possession of schedule 1 drugs. There were no firearm-related charges listed at the time. He was later released on $75,000 bond.

Last December, a judge ordered that the $47,000 in cash and several pieces of jewelry seized from the rapper by the Baton Rouge Police Department at the video shoot be returned to him. Along with the cash and jewels, authorities reportedly took a $300,000 cashier's check from NBA YoungBoy as well. The items were to be given to either YoungBoy or his lawyers.

XXL has reached out to a rep for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, his attorney and the LAPD for a comment on this matter.

