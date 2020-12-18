It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again's got a sizable chunk of change and jewelry heading back his way.

According to a Thursday (Dec. 17) report from Baton Rouge, La. news outlet WBRZ, a judge has ordered the Baton Rouge Police Department to return $47,000 in cash and several pieces of jewelry they seized from YoungBoy Never Broke Again when they arrested him during a video shoot back in September.

Police reportedly found YoungBoy with $47,100, some jewelry and a cashier's check. The check was reportedly worth $300,000. The order was signed on Thursday, and the police must turn the money, the check and the jewelry in to either YoungBoy or his lawyers.

YoungBoy and 15 others were arrested after police responded to reports that "a large group of individuals brandishing firearms and filming a video" on Sept. 28. The young men were described as members of street gangs by the names of Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas. Police reportedly searched vehicles at the scene and found three grams of marijuana and one dose of Hydrocodone inside a clear bag along with 14 firearms and digital scales.



According to court documents obtained by XXL, YoungBoy, who dropped his Top album in September, was hit with these three drug charges: possession of schedule 1 drugs, distribution/manufacturing of schedule 2 drug and distribution/manufacturing of schedule 4 drug.

YoungBoy was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sept. 29.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy's lawyer, his label, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court for confirmation on the report.