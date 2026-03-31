Man Who Killed Young Dolph Faces Sentencing Delay Over Safety Concerns in Prison

The self-confessed shooter who killed Young Dolph had his sentence hearing delayed due to the shooter's attorney raising concerns regarding his client's safety while in prison.

On Monday (March 30), Cornelius Smith, 32, who confessed to the murder of Young Dolph, appeared in court for his sentencing hearing. Fox13Memphis.com reported that both the prosecutor and Smith's attorney informed the judge that a plea deal had been reached, but safety concerns regarding Smith's placement in prison, including whether he will be held in solitary confinement, are still being finalized.

The judge reset Cornelius Smith's sentence hearing to May 15.

Outside of the courtroom, Shelby County District Attorney Paul Hagerman confirmed to the media that Smith has agreed to a plea deal and is expected to plead guilty for the murder of the late Memphis rapper once there's a final resolution. Hagerman added that Young Dolph's family will attend Smith's last sentence hearing in May.

Smith is the third and final suspect in the Dolph murder investigation. Another suspect, Justin Johnson, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 35 years.

Smith confessed to the November 2021 murder of Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., and testified that he and Johnson were executing a hit put out by Big Jook, who is the late brother of rapper Yo Gotti. The alleged mastermind of the murder plot, Hernandez Govan, was acquitted last summer on all charges.

Watch Prosecutor and Defense Attorney Speak to the Media Regarding Cornelius Smith's Sentence Hearing

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