Alleged Mastermind Behind Young Dolph’s Murder Has a Trial Coming

The man accused of organizing Young Dolph's murder is scheduled to stand trial later this month.

Hernandez Govan to Stand Trial for Young Dolph's Murder

After rejecting a plea deal last December, Hernandez Govan is now set to stand trial on Aug. 18 following a postponement from July 28, Memphis' ABC 24 reports. Govan spent the week in motion hearings ahead of his trial. However, on Tuesday (July 29), Judge Jennifer Mitchell placed a seal on the motions and rulings in the case. The reason remains unclear. The seal will remain in place until further notice. Govan is free on a $90,000 bond as he awaits trial.

Henandez Govan Accused of Masterminding Young Dolph Murder

Govan was arrested a year after Dolph's killing and faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the 2021 death of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies by two masked gunmen on Nov. 17.

One of the shooters, Justin Johnson, was tried and convicted for Dolph's murder last September. He was sentenced to life in prison. The second accused shooter, Cornelius Smith, testified against Johnson, telling the jury they had been contracted to kill Dolph in exchange for a $100,000 reward offered by Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook. Hernandez Govan is accused of putting the plan in motion for a cut of the bounty. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a Memphis restaurant back on Jan. 13, 2024.

Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson's brother, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to three counts of accessory after the fact for helping Justin by posting on social media from Justin's phone. He also testified against Justin. Jermarcus was sentenced last November to six years of diversion.

Watch Hernandez Govan Appear in Court for a Pre-Trial Hearing for Young Dolph's Murder