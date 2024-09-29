Young Dolph’s Murder Case Isn’t Over Yet – The Next Steps for Two Remaining Suspects

After the conviction of Justin Johnson for the murder of Young Dolph last week, what's next for the two remaining suspects charged in the case—Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Goven?

Young Dolph Murder Case: Next Steps for Two Remaining Suspects

Last Thursday (Sept. 26), Justin Johnson, the first suspect involved in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. While this is a bittersweet news to family and friends of the late rhymer, the case is not over, just yet. Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan, the two remaining suspects implicated in the killing of Dolph, have yet to be held accountable for their actions. But that will change soon.

According to a ABC24 Memphis report, published on Friday (Sept. 27), court records show that Govan, the accused murder mastermind, is due back in court for a hearing on Oct. 9. Meanwhile, Smith, the second gunman, is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 15 where he will meet his fate in the role of Dolph's murder.

A fourth suspect, Jermarcus Johnson, who is Justin Johnson's half-brother, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact in June of 2023. He faces six to 12 years in prison. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 9 as well.

Both Jermarcus and Smith testified against Johnson. On the first day of the murder trial (Sept. 23), Smith testified that he and Johnson had been asked to kill Dolph in exchange for a $100,000 reward offered by Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook and Hernandez Govan. While evading capture by police, Smith admitted that he received merely $800 after carrying out the heinous act.

The prosecution played a video of the shooting at Makeda’s Cookies bakery shop and Smith confirmed it was him and Johnson in the footage.

In response to the prosecutor's inquiry regarding any incentives offered in exchange for his testimony, Smith reportedly said, "I'm going to jail anyway. I can get it off my chest."

"It's my best out to be honest, to be truthful," he added. "Why play with these folks, they already know."

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy told ABC24 Memphis that Smith and Govan's fates will be determined either through trial or a plea deal and will depend on their level of cooperation.

Following Justin Johnson's Conviction

Following Justin Johnson's guilty verdict, Young Dolph's sister, Carlissa Thompson, read a statement to the court, according to ABC24 Memphis.

"On Nov. 17, 2021, our lives changed forever," she said. "A son, a father, a brother, a friend, a businessman, a music artist, a philanthropist, and life partner are among just some of the titles that my brother Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. held. Titles that have now left a missing piece in the lives of so many. I want to thank the jury for their service and decision in this case to bring us one step closer to justice for our family, friends, supporters, and the community that has supported us during this time."

Additionally, Dolph's fiancée, Mia Jaye, also posted a statement on her Instagram account, which can be viewed below.

"These past three years, marked by the loss of Adolph and the events leading to the trial, have been incredibly frustrating," she wrote in part. "My faith has been tested, but Adolph's tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice - not only for him but for all Black men."

