Man Charged With Helping Young Dolph’s Accused Killers Pleads Guilty

The man charged with helping two of Young Dolph's alleged shooters evade capture after the killing has pleaded guilty for his connection to the crime.

First Plea in Young Dolph Murder Case

On Friday (June 9), Jermarcus Johnson appeared in Memphis court and pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact, according to The Associated Press. Johnson's attorney Josh Corman facilitated the deal, which will result in Johnson avoiding trial. He could be asked to testify in the upcoming trial for the men accused of killing Young Dolph in November of 2021.

Johnson reportedly fessed up to helping the two alleged shooters communicate by cell phone and helping one of the men get in contact with his probation officer following Young Dolph's killing while the two men were still on the run from police. Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. He faces six to 12 years in prison.

Following the plea, Corman, called Johnson an unwilling participant in the crime.

"Sometimes it’s one of those lessons of, you have to be careful who you know and who you associate with," Corman said. "In this case, it was a half brother of his who showed up to his apartment one day and had a phone and a car."

XXL has reached out to the Shelby County, Tenn. Clerk's Office for comment.

Jermarcus Johnson's Arrest

Jermarcus Johnson was the latest suspect arrested for his involvement in Dolph's murder last November, following the alleged shooters, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the murder's alleged mastermind, Hernandez Govan, and Shundale Barnett, who has been charged with accessory after the fact. Jermarcus Johnson was initially charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Young Dolph's Death

Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Memphis bakery Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021. Two masked gunman walked up to the establishment and shot the rapper over 20 times. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were initially arrested and charged with pulling trigger last January. Shundale Barnett was arrested with Justin Johnson as they were both apprehended in the same car in Indiana. Last November, Hernandez Govan was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder. Police believe he ordered the hit. Barnett and Govan have been released on bond.

