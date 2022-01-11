The two gunmen wanted for the murder of Young Dolph are now reportedly in police custody.

Memphis' Action News 5 reports that earlier this afternoon (Jan. 11), 23-year-old suspected gunman Justin Johnson, a.k.a. rapper Straight Dropp, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana. The second individual, Cornelius Smith, 32, was already in custody at Desoto County Jail in Desoto, Miss. for a previous arrest from Dec. 9.

You can see mugshots of both Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith from Fox 13 Memphis reporter Jeremy Pierre at the bottom of this post.

Smith was initially apprehended last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes-Benz that was reportedly used as the getaway car in Dolph’s murder.

The car was initially stolen from a gas station on the 2800 block of Kirby Road on Nov. 10, seven days before Dolph was gunned down. That same vehicle was found and towed away 10 days later, on Nov. 20, from behind a home on the 1100 block of Bradley Street in the Orange Mound section of Memphis.

Smith, who was indicted on Tuesday (Jan. 10), was transferred from Desoto County Jail in Desoto, Miss. to Shelby County Jail in Memphis. Both Johnson and Smith have been charged with first-degree murder, according to Memphis' Fox 13. Johnson has additional charges of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and outstanding warrant for violation of federal release related to a weapons conviction while Smith has additional charges of attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

The attempted first-degree murder charge is in connection to Dolph's brother being with the rapper at the time of the shooting.

The arrests come just a week after police had released a fugitive alert that Johnson was wanted for the alleged murder of Dolph. People with any information on his whereabouts were encouraged to notify law enforcement. Any information that led to his arrest would be rewarded with up to $15,000 from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in partnership with the U.S. Marshals, the Memphis Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

On Saturday (Jan. 8), Johnson announced via his personal Instagram page that he would be turning himself in to authorities on Monday, Jan. 10, and that he was innocent. Instead, however, he dropped a new song titled "Track Hawk" and remained on the run.

