Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Drops New Song Instead of Turning Himself in Like He Claimed

The man accused of killing Young Dolph hasn't turned himself in to authorities like he announced he would. Instead, he released some new music.

On Monday (Jan. 10), Memphis rapper Straight Dropp, also known as 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is wanted for Dolph's murder, dropped a music video for his new song "Track Hawk." The new visual arrived on the same day Dropp said he was going to turn himself in, but it looks like he is still on the run.

Over the weekend, Straight Dropp posted a message on his Instagram Story, which read, "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent 🙏🏽I'll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink."

Last week, the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a wanted fugitive alert on social media, seeking the public's help in obtaining information on the rapper's whereabouts.

The wanted alert said, "Justin Johnson is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. Justin Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous."

Days after the MPD and the TBI put out the alert, an image of Straight Dropp and Dolph in a club together began circulating online. In the photo, Dropp is standing behind the late rapper. Another picture, a screenshot from Straight Dropp's music video for his song "Stepped On" featuring Big Homiie G, also started making its round on the internet as Dropp is seen wearing a PRE chain on his pants. PRE stands for Paper Route Empire, Young Dolph's record label.

Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda's Butter Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021. The police since have shared images of Dolph's suspected killers as well as the vehicle used as the getaway car, a white Mercedes-Benz.

A white Benz was discovered and towed from the driveway of a home connected to Dolph after his murder.

Straight Dropp also reportedly filmed a music video—which was removed from his YouTube page—in front of that same home.

The investigation into Young Dolph's murder appears to be ongoing.

