Photos Surface of Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Next to Dolph in a Club and Wearing PRE Chain

Just hours after the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an arrest warrant yesterday for the suspect wanted for Young Dolph's murder, photos began circulating online indicating that Dolph's alleged killer appears to have known the Memphis rapper.

Last night (Jan. 5), two images began making its rounds online of 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who apparently goes by the rap name Straight Dropp, standing behind Young Dolph in an old photo. The other pictures, which include an Instagram photo and screenshots from the rapper's music video for his record "Stepped On," show Dolph's suspected killer wearing a PRE pendant on a chain on his pants. PRE is Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire.

The video was released on Nov. 22 of last year, five days after Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis.

It's unclear when the image featuring both Dolph and his alleged killer in the club was taken or where the photo came from. It is also uncertain how Straight Dropp obtained the PRE chain he is seen wearing in the pictures online as he is not signed to Young Dolph's label and his affiliation is unconfirmed.

It's worth mentioning that all videos on Straight Dropp's YouTube page have been removed with the exception of "Stepped On." One video in particular, "Going Straight In," that appears to have been filmed in front of a home that is reportedly associated with Dolph and was the location of where the killers' alleged getaway car was recovered is among the visuals that was removed.

As previously reported, the MPD and TBI issued an arrest warrant for Johnson yesterday for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.

The TBI shared a tweet revealing that their law enforcement agency is offering a $2,500 reward for information that can lead to Johnson's arrest. Additionally, a total reward amount of up to $15,000 has been offered in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals, the Memphis Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

Young Dolph's alleged killer also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee in connection to a weapon charge.

Last year, police appeared to have a lead with the white Mercedes-Benz getaway car that was seen at the scene of Dolph's murder. That same vehicle was believed to be discovered in the driveway of a Memphis home, just feet away from where an unidentified man was shot and killed. However, law enforcement had not confirmed if the car was connected to either crime.

Prior to police towing away the white Mercedes-Benz, police released photos of Dolph's suspected killers from the scene of the crime. The images contained two individuals, and of the two, the identity of the second man has not yet been disclosed to the public.