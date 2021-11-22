Man Shot and Killed Near House Where Young Dolph Killers’ Getaway Car Was Found – Report

A man has been killed near the home where police believe they discovered the white Mercedes-Benz used as the getaway car in Young Dolph's murder last week.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed on their official Twitter page on Sunday (Nov. 21) that they responded to a call at 1:56 p.m. of a shooting on the 1100 block of Bradley Street in Memphis where one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled in a black SUV and remain at-large.

According to a news report from WREG yesterday, the location where the individual—an unidentified man—was killed was a few feet away from the home where police towed away a vehicle that matched the description of the car spotted in the parking lot of Makeda's Homemade Cookies where Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17.

A witness told the news outlet that they heard five to six shots, then saw a woman "running and screaming" towards where the shooting occurred.

The MPD, however, have not confirmed that the towed vehicle was involved in Dolph's shooting nor have they said whether or not the car is connected to this new shooting.

Just one day prior, on Saturday (Nov. 20), Fox13 reporter Jeremy Perez said that Memphis Police found the car in connection to the Paper Route Empire CEO's death on the 1100 block of Bradley Street in the Orange Mound area in South Memphis, miles away from where the rapper was tragically gunned down. Video footage and images later began circulating the internet of the car being towed from the driveway of a residence.

Additional reports claim that the white Benz that was used as the getaway car in Dolph's shooting could be connected to another shooting incident from Nov. 12.

According to the Covington Leader on Nov. 21, a high school football player's mother and another woman were killed and critically injured nearly two weeks ago after leaving a football game. They were shot at the corner of South College and Church Street in Covington, Tenn., about an hour from Memphis. The two individuals were in a car when another vehicle pulled up beside them and let off 40 rounds with an assault rifle.

The women were taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis via airlift where they both were in critical condition. One of the women who was reported to be paralyzed, died on Nov. 18. The other is still recovering from her injuries.

Police say a white Mercedes-Benz was seen in surveillance video at the scene of Young Dolph's murder and is reported to be the suspects' vehicle in the shooting.

Following the Tennessean rhymer's death, photos of the alleged suspects have been revealed by the Memphis Police Department. Police also confirmed the suspects' vehicle on Nov. 18. Images have also surfaced of an individual, presumably connected to Dolph, shooting back at the suspects in the getaway vehicle.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into Dolph's death is ongoing.

On Sunday, Key Glock, Dolph's cousin and protégé who is signed to PRE, broke his silence on the rapper's passing after apparently deactivating his social media.

"STOP asking me if I'm OK knowing damn well I ain't," he typed.

Dolph's wife and the mother of his two children has spoken out as well via social media, expressing gratitude for the support she's received.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages... I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few... Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome... because Lord knows I need them."

Video footage also emerged online this weekend of the artists signed to the Rich Slave MC's PRE label went forward with holding the Thanksgiving turkey drive that Dolph had planned prior to him being killed.

Young Dolph was shot and killed while purchasing cookies at Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Memphis. He was 36 years old.

XXL has reached out to Covington Police Department and reps for Young Dolph for a comment.