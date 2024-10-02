Boosie BadAzz and Ralo Are at Odds After Ralo Criticizes Boosie for Linking Up With Yo Gotti Following Young Dolph Murder Trial

Boosie BadAzz and Ralo aren't seeing eye-to-eye after Ralo calls out Boosie for linking up with Yo Gotti following the Young Dolph murder trial.

Ralo Criticizes Boosie, Yo Gotti Link Up

On Monday (Sept. 30), Boosie shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shows him greeting Yo Gotti and the two exchanging a hug. The Louisiana rapper captioned the post below, "CONGRATULATIONS I SEEN YO COME UP @yogotti ME N DIS NI**A GO WAY BACK EARLY 2000’s n he looked out for MOMS WHEN I WAS GONE."

Apparently upset that Boosie shared a warm moment with Gotti in the wake of prosecutors in the Young Dolph murder trial accusing Gotti's brother Big Jook of ordering the hit on Dolph, Ralo offered his criticism of the optics of the link up.

"Boosie should’ve at least let Dolph family grieve from the trail before he did this lame as sh*t… and idc what nobody say," he posted.

Boosie caught wind of Ralo's reaction and posted the response, "NI**A IS OBSESSED SMH."

Ralo then downplayed the issues. "We ain’t got no real beef OG, i was just trolling you like you did me and several others," the Atlanta rapper posted. "Ima stop cuz ion want mfs taking this internet sht too serious. I spoke my peace, ima leave you alone. I love you and the family forever."

Boosie and Ralo Trade Shots Previously

This isn't the first time Boosie and Ralo have publically called each other out. Last June, Boosie called Ralo a snitch, which resulted in Ralo referring to Boosie as a "gossiping grandma." Last month, the two rappers traded shots again after Ralo stated he didn't want to be rapping in his 40s like Boosie.

Check out Boosie and Ralo's recent tweets below.

See Boosie and Ralo at Odds Over Boosie Connecting With Yo Gotti

Ralo comments on Boosie linking up with Yo Gotti. ralofamgoon/X loading...

Boosie BadAzz responds to Ralo. boosieofficial/X loading...

Ralo responds to Ralo. ralofamgoon/X loading...