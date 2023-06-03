Boosie BadAzz Accuses Ralo of Being a Snitch, Ralo Calls Boosie a ‘Gossiping Grandma’

Boosie BadAzz and Ralo went back and forth on Twitter after Boosie accused Ralo of being a snitch. In response, Ralo called the Baton Rouge, La. rapper a gossiping grandma.

On Friday (June 2), Boosie BadAzz appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and revealed that he doesn't communicate with his former associate Ralo anymore because he believes that he snitched in his criminal case.

"You know, I talked to Ralo. Ralo was my partner, bro. I had a good respect for that dude," he told Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God. "I don’t know, look like he talking. From the situation, I told him bruh, I can’t f**k with you."

Boosie added that he communicated with Ralo in the DMs and the Atlanta rapper apparently told Boosie he was "looking at it the wrong way."

"That hurt me – f**k dude. I don’t know who you think you talking to, bruh. Felt like I lost another partner," Boosie concluded.

Things escalated on Twitter. When Ralo caught wind of Boosie's comments he went on a Twitter rant and called the Baton Rouge rapper a "gossiping grandma."

"These n***as be acting like some real b****es, yawl salon talking ass n***as. Gossiping grandma, drunk auntie, b***h group chat ass n***as. I hate yawl f**k n***as," he tweeted.

"Ole p***y ass n***as always running they mouth, don’t even be knowing what the f**k they be talking about. Idgaf if you don’t f**k wit me n***a. I was straight waaaaay before I even met yo lame ass...," he continued.

"And I know how to fight, I will beat yo p***y ass… #OnGod," he concluded.

Boosie fired back with several tweets claiming that Ralo has a guilty conscience for his alleged snitching.

"@ralofamgoon U BEING STRAIGHT WITH MONEY BEFORE U MET ME HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WHAT U HAVE DONE EVERY REAL STREET N***A KNOW WHATS UP," he wrote. "LIKE I TOLD U N OUR TEXT U CAN RUN THAT S**T ON SOMEONE ELSE LOL N U The ONE A LAME ASS N***A COOPERATING WHEN ALL YO N***AS BEING SOLID WHAT U SORRY FOR?" uletusdownnitshurtingyouinside.”

Ralo responded by calling Boosie gossip hound that likes to talk about people on the internet and in interviews.

"YOU ALWAYS GOING ON THE INTERNET AND INTERVIEWS GOSSIPING ABOUT PEOPLE THAT S**T LAME. YOU DONT KNOW S**T ABOUT ME RAPPING ASS N***A. IF I TOLD I WOULD BE COCKY ENOUGH TO SAY I DID AND EVERY B***H STILL WOULDVE SUCKED MY D**K. I AINT TRYING TO SAVE FACE FOR NONE OF YOU MFS. RALO AINT TOLD ON NOBODY…" he tweeted.

Ralo also called out Boosie for leaving his hometown of Baton Rouge, La., for greener pastures in Atlanta.

He also added: "We like the old BOOSIE, don’t nobody listen to this new "H** ASS BOOSIE"

Boosie finally had enough and ended his Twitter feud with Ralo by calling the Atlanta rhymer a rat.

"NOT BOUT TO GO BACK N FORTH WITH A [rat emoji] YOU TELLING LIES MY G LOL ITS EATIN YOU UP THAT YOU WILL FOREVER BE KNOWN AS A RAT‼️MONEY CANT GET YOU KNOW PASS FOR WHAT U DID ‼️U HURT THE REAL ONES WITH THAT PHONE CALL #usaiduratted‼️I KNOW U SORRY FOR WHAT U DID but real n****s ain’t go spare you n I’m the realest 😉GOODNIGHT bout to Roll one take a s**t n rest [winking eye emoji],"

Ralo was also astounded that he was going back and forth with Boosie on social media as well.

"I can't believe I just went back and forth on the internet with an old man. I think I might be losing my f**king mind or some. Am I tripping???"

In earlier May, Ralo made headlines when documents and a recorded phone call surfaced that suggested that he was cooperating with the police. Ralo has since denied the allegations.

In June 2022, Ralo took a eight-year plea deal after being arrested in April 2018 on federal drug conspiracy charges after police searched a private plane the rapper was using and discovering nearly $1 million worth of marijuana.

Watch Boosie Badazz's Interview on The Breakfast Club Below