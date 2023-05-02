Boosie BadAzz Appears to Be Disgusted With Met Gala, Says It Should Be for Women Only

Boosie BadAzz appears to be appalled by some of the photos coming out of the 2023 Met Gala and he wants to see a change.

This morning (May 2), Boosie hopped on Twitter to deliver his thoughts on the annual Met Gala, which took place last night (May 1) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, N.Y. Apparently, Boosie seemed disgusted by some of the visuals from the event that were taking over his timeline.

"MET GALA SMH WTF UGHH," Boosie tweeted. In a follow-up post he added, "I THINK MET GALA SHOULD BE FOR WOMEN ONLYLET THE WOMEN SHINE #theydeserveit."

Fans under Boosie's post are speculating he was upset by seeing Lil Nas X's Met Gala outfit. The "Old Town Road" rapper showed up to the event mostly naked and covered in metallic body paint, jewels and wearing a silver thong. A$AP Rocky also attended the event rocking a skirt in homage to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Boosie has expressed his disapproval of Lil Nas X's openly gay lifestyle on multiple occasions, leading to some headline-grabbing moments over the years. In 2021, Nas X joked that he had a song with Boosie, which sent the Louisiana rapper into a rage. Nas X's father even got involved in the back and forth. Boosie later admitted he still listens to Lil Nas X's music.

Other artists who attended the event included Pusha T, Dr. Dre, Jack Harlow, Cardi B and more. Bardi donned a trifecta of outfits at the event. Doja Cat stole the show by using special effects prosthetics to look like a real-life cat.