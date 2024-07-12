Boosie BadAzz has officially had his federal gun charge dismissed stemming from his arrest last June in San Diego.

Boosie BadAzz Gets Federal Gun Charge Dismissed

On Friday (July 12), the United States District Court Southern District of California dismissed the federal gun charge against Boosie, XXL confirmed with the rapper's lawyer. The charge stemmed from when Boosie was arrested last June on a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge during a court hearing in San Diego. Police reportedly noticed a firearm in the rapper's waistband on the Instagram Live channel of a known Crip member. The rapper was reportedly filming a music video in the city.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch, and his attorney Meghan Blanco outside a San Diego courtroom. Boosie reportedly grew emotional in the hearing and told Cuniff he'd be taking his family on vacation to celebrate.

When reached for comment, Boosie's lawyer Megahn Blanco said she was excited for her client.

"I am so thrilled for Mr. Hatch!" she told XXL. "He can finally put this saga behind him go back to doing what he does best—taking care of the people he loves and making music."

In a video shared on his Instagram, Boosie said while teary-eyed that he was happy to move forward with his life.

"I'm at a loss for words right now, man," Boosie said in the video below. "I'm gonna take me a trip cross country, bro. Got to about three different countries. God good, boy. He'll make a way out of no way. That ni**a love me, bro."

Boosie BadAzz Removes His Ankle Monitor

Boosie already did some celebrating back in June, where a video shared by Boosie's friend on Instagram showed the rapper dramatically removing his ankle monitor before jumping into a pool.

"MY P.O. said my charges are terminated and I can cut my ankle monitor off," Boosie called out with a smile on his face before cutting through the monitor.

Watch Boosie BadAzz address getting his federal gun charge dismissed below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Address Getting His Federal Gun Charge Dismissed