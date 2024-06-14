Boosie BadAzz Is Extremely Shocked by Lil Uzi Vert’s New Marc Jacobs Ad

Boosie BadAzz is flabbergasted after seeing Lil Uzi Vert pose in a skort and holding a purse in the latest ad for the fashion line Marc Jacobs.

Boosie Has Stunned Reaction to Lil Uzi Vert's Marc Jacobs Promo

On Friday (June 14), Marc Jacobs ran their latest promo for their new line featuring none other than Lil Uzi Vert as their model. In the ad, which can be seen below, Uzi is wearing a knee-length skort and a tight sleeveless black top. They are also sporting a durag and bicep-length gloves with script on them that match the green and black purse they are holding.

The ad has been going viral, and has been shared on numerous blogs. Boosie caught wind of the ad via a post on The Shade Room. He was shocked by what he saw.

"OMG," he posted in the comment section along with a big-eyes emoji. "WTF," he added.

Uzi and Marc Jacobs appear to have an ongoing relationship. Earlier this year, the Philadelphia rapper was featured in a Marc Jacobs purse ad that also went viral. Uzi's girlfriend JT had to defend her BF after a fan called Uzi gay because of the ad.

Lil Uzi Vert's Fashion Sense Keeps People Talking

Uzi is no novice to having an expansive fashion sense and wearing things that go viral. They definitely have been leaning into it more recently. During their 2024 Coachella performance, Uzi wore a strange red outfit and matching purse during their set. Last June, Uzi shut down rumors they are gay.

