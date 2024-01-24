JT Disses Fan in DMs for Calling Lil Uzi Vert Gay

JT recently blasted a fan in DMs for calling her BF Lil Uzi Vert homosexual.

JT Disses Fan for Questioning Lil Uzi Vert's Sexuality

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), Instagram user _therealonee_ commented on her Instagram Story about a recent Marc Jacobs ad campaign video featuring Lil Uzi Vert carrying a tote bag and a large cake.

"[I don't care] he's g[rainbow emoji] [rainbow emoji] nobody can make me think differently," _therealonee_ wrote over the video, which can be seen below. "@thegirljt sis get a new man," she added along with several crying and crying laughing emojis.

After getting wind of the post, the City Girls rapper shot back at the IG user in her DMs.

"Worry about your son h*e," JT clapped back. "Save it b***h...Bye."

The woman responded to JT's diss by appearing to play the victim.

"Why you being mean to me. I'm your biggest fan," she responded.

Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Gay Rumors

Lil Uzi Vert addressed speculation they are gay on the Pink Tape track "Flooded the Face" last June.

"First of all, I f**k eight b***hes a day/How could you ever say Lil Uzi gay?" Uzi raps on the Harold Harper and Don Cannon-produced track. "F**k four of ’em raw, f**k four of ’em safe/Think I’m splittin' the odds but that's for you to debate."

JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating since 2019, though there have been some rocky moments, like last June when she threw her phone at Uzi during the 2023 BET Awards. Back in October of 2023, Uzi admitted their relationship wasn't in the best space. However, the couple continues to stand the test of time.

Check out JT dissing her "biggest fan" for saying Lil Uzi Vert is gay below.

See JT Blast a Fan for Calling Lil Uzi Vert Gay