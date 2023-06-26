JT Angrily Throws Her Phone at Lil Uzi Vert at 2023 BET Awards, Calls Him a Groupie

JT and Lil Uzi Vert got into an argument at the 2023 BET Awards that resulted in her throwing her phone at the Philly rapper in the middle of the award show.

JT Throws Phone at Lil Uzi Vert During 2023 BET Awards

The BET Awards went down live from Microsoft Theater on Sunday night (June 25). Lil Uzi Vert and JT had an argument that turned physical during the ceremony. Video captured from the incident (below) shows the City Girls rapper screaming on Uzi, who is sitting down a few feet away.

"F**king groupie," JT yells at the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper before throwing her cellphone and hitting Uzi with it. B***h, don't ever try me like that. B***h-a** n***a."

JT is then videoed walking up the aisle with Uzi running after her.

Why Was JT Upset?

There is speculation that the JT and Lil Uzi Vert argument was due to JT taking exception to Uzi name-dropping Ice Spice while performing a new song off his The Pink Tape album onstage. He also posed for a photo with the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper.

The Aftermath of the Altercation

It appears the couple made up enough to return to the event. Video later shows them sitting in the front row having what looks to be a tense conversation.

Other than the altercation, the 2023 BET Awards was filled with highlights including the Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute and Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch JT Angrily Throw Her Phone at Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards Below