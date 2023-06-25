Ice Spice Performs ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and More at 2023 BET Awards

Ice Spice brought the Boogie Down Bronx to the 2023 BET Awards tonight as she performed several of her hits including "Munch (Feelin' U)."

On Sunday night (June 25), Ice Spice performed "Munch (Feelin' U)," "In Ha Mood" and "Princess Diana" during a performance that paid homage to her Bronx stomping grounds.

Ice Spice Performs "Munch (Feelin' U)," "In Ha Mood" and "Princess Diana at 2023 BET Awards

The Bronx native kicked off her set sitting atop at basketball net on a court just like in her music video for "Munch." As the backboard lowered to the ground, the scene moved to a bodega, where producer RIOTUSA, the man responsible for most of Ice Spice's beats, hyped up the crowd. "Make some noise for Ice Spice," he said.

Then "Princess Diana" rang off as Ice sashayed over to the bodega with dancers in tow. "Like, grrah, keep it a stack/Bitches move wock ’cause they know I got bands/They be chattin', I don't give a damn and I'm still gettin' money, I know who I am," she rapped.

The Fordham Road train station to catch the 4 train is where Ice Spice headed next to perform "In Ha Mood." Munchkins know Fordham Road in The Bronx is where Ice calls home.

Did Ice Spice Win Any Awards at the 2023 BET Awards?

Ice Spice was nominated in four categories at the 2023 BET Awards, tying with Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown and SZA for the same number of awards nods. Hip-hop's current It girl competed for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and BET Her, with the latter two both for “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Ice's collab with Pinkpantheress. However, she didn't walk away a winner in any of the four categories.

Read More: Ice Spice Has the Most Top Five Billboard Hot 100 Hits in 2023

Watch Ice Spice Perform "Munch (Feelin' U)" and More at the 2023 BET Awards