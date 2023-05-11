New Ice Spice Music Is Already on the Way

Ice Spice has new music coming.

On Thursday (May 11), Billboard documented the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's meteoric rise to fame in a new feature. During the interview, it was noted that the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper is prepping her latest project, a deluxe version of her debut EP, Like..?

"I just want more accolades. I just want to put out more music," Ice Spice told Billboard.

Ice Spice's go-to producer RIOTUSA echoed her sentiments in the interview.

“I want to have multiple No. 1s on the Hot 100 chart. I want to have Grammys. I just want to have timeless music," he said. "At first, I was a little skeptical, feel me? But I started writing, and literally every single thing we started writing just started coming true. I’m on my fourth book now.”

Ice Spice and RIOTUSA have made a winning team, proven by Ice taking the industry by storm over the course of the last year. The last few months things have only been up for the "Gangsta Boo" rapper. She scored her first top five single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress in February. She recently became allies with Nicki Minaj and joined forces with the Queen rapper on Ice's newest single, "Princess Diana (Remix)," which peaked at No. 4 on the singles chart. Earlier this month, Ice Spice received a personal invite to the 2023 Met Gala from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check Out Ice Spice's Interview With Billboard Below