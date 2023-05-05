Cam’ron Alleges Golden State Warriors Player Jordan Poole Dropped $500,000 on Date With Ice Spice

The dynamic duo of Cam’ron and Ma$e are still making waves in the podcasting world. This time, Cam’ron claims that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole spent $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice.

On Thursday (May 4), Cam’ron and Ma$e released the latest installment of their sports podcast, It Is What It Is, which features details on how much Poole spent on a date with Ice Spice. The "Oh Boy" rapper spills the beans, prompting interesting reactions from Cam’ron and Mase.

“Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date, you’re a munch and you’re playing like a f**king munch,” says Cam’ron at the 4:42 mark in the video below. Ma$e wasted no time in agreeing with Cam’ron, uttering out, “He’s a munch.” Cam’ron continues, “This is not you from last year bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f**k out and get back in the playoffs ’cause you look crazy right now. ’Cause I had your back last year. You got n***as out here saying, 'yeah what was all that Jordan Poole s**t you popping.'”

While in the midst of a rant, Ma$e urged the Dipset rapper to "chill,” but true to the barbershop-talk style of the show, he persisted in enlightening viewers about the history of Poole. "A lot of n***as don't know Jordan Poole was in the G-League,” said Cam’ron. “And then he had to come back and I'm like yeah, n***a got his just due, and now you a munch."

Watch episode 13 of the rappers’ podcast It Is What It Is below.

Watch Cam'ron Allege Jordan Poole Spent $500,000 on Date With Ice Spice