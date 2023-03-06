Boosie BadAzz Claims He Gets $40,000 Per Podcast Episode

In recent years, Boosie BadAzz has become a regular on YouTube talk shows like VladTV, and now the Louisiana rapper is claiming he makes upwards of $40,000 per podcast episode.

On Friday (March 3), Boosie leveled with fans about his secondary source of income on Instagram Live, saying these days he would rather talk than perform, after weighing the risk factors.

"I can make $30-$40,000 to sit on a couch and talk, it's way safer than the club and all them guns in the bitch," Boosie said. "Gotta leave the club. In front of somebody that ain't gonna hurt me. I think y'all should be happy I'm doing podcasts. I'ma live [way longer] doing podcasts. Way more less dangerous doing podcasts."

"Would you rather do a show for $60[,000] or a podcast for $45[,000]?" Boosie continued. "I made that decision the other day. I took the 45 over the 60. The 60, I had to pay for flights, hotels, go in a dangerous-ass city. Shit ’bout being careful. I can sit 45 minutes on a couch and just talk s**t, forty-something-thousand dollars."

While not considered a podcast, Boosie is a mainstay on VladTV, where he often makes viral comments. Most recently, he caused an uproar after calling T.I. a rat and saying he canned their joint album after video resurfaced of Tip telling a story about snitching on his dead cousin. T.I. has since responded to the backlash and claimed he made up the story about his cousin. Tip took it a step further by bringing his alleged police paperwork to a restaurant for all to see and called Boosie out. Tip now claims his beef with Boosie will be handled offline.

See Boosie BadAzz Explaining How Much He Makes to Appear on Podcasts Below