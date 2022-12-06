T.I. Admits to Snitching on His Dead Cousin in Resurfaced Video

A resurfaced video of T.I. admitting to snitching on his dead cousin is going viral.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the video from an episode of T.I.'s ExpediTIously podcast in 2020 started making its rounds on social media. It finds him explaining a story about the "only time" he's given information to authorities. According to Tip, he and his cousin got caught boosting outside Lennox Mall in Atlanta, and were apprehended with a gun in the car, which they were both charged for.

"We caught those gun cases, Toot died," T.I. explained. "My lawyer said, 'Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s.' After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, 'I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafuckin extradite me from here!'"

T.I. was telling the story in order to clear his name of rumors that he's cooperated with authorities previously. T.I. has faced allegations of snitching in the past. People have speculated he told on someone to get a light sentence in his 2007 gun case, which he faced two decades behind bars but only served 12 months. He also caught flak for appearing in a Crime Stoppers commercial as part of his plea deal in the case.Tip has vehemently denied snitching in the past. In 2020, he addressed the snitching allegations.

"Aye, and I'ma address this shit," he said in an Instagram video. "I'ma address this shit too. All y'all niggas on there talkin’ ’bout a Crime Stoppers commercial and all that. Look, man. If I can get from up under 20 years for doing a drop, nigga, you can't convince no nigga to snitch. If he was gon’ snitch, he was gon’ do that shit when he woke up, whether he watched the commercial or not."

The Atlanta rapper continued: "The question is, how much...how many muthafuckin’...how much information has Tip ever given any person to get anybody locked up. Zero. So, fuck dat, fuck ya momma sideways up her ass with a dildo, nigga. Anybody got anything to say about me and mine, I got my fuckin’ paperwork, nigga."

T.I. has also been called out for taking the stand during the trial of the man who killed his former assistant Philant Johnson in 2008, though he did not identify the shooter.

XXL has reached out to T.I.'s team for comment.

See Video of T.I. Explaining How He Let His Dead Cousin Take a Gun Charge Below