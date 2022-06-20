T.I. Calls Out VH1 for Canceling Production of Family Hustle Show Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. has called out VH1 for canceling all production on the most recent season of his show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, amid the litany of sexual assault allegations he and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, have been facing since early last year.

On June 18, T.I. hit up Instagram with a post aimed directly at VH1, making it abundantly clear that he feels 100 percent slighted over the fact that his long-running reality TV show is no longer in production.

With a simple meme and his 2021 track, "Fuck Em," running in the background, Tip told his 14.4 million followers that he considers the television network's cancelation to be completely unsubstantiated and unjustified. He also implied that VH1 didn't due their due diligence before pulling the plug on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Before capping the post off with a middle finger emoji, the Atlanta MC accused VH1 of being contradictory, claiming that the show was canceled under the guise of protecting women, but is actually doing the exact opposite.

"13 years, no loyalty," wrote the Grand Hustle Records exec. "No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure. In the name of protecting women while unfairly, without due process, subsequently punishing women? No problem."

Production on VH1's T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was halted back in February of 2021 when multiple women began to come forward with sexual assault allegations against both T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris. Throughout the course of 2021, in a campaign spearheaded by Atlanta entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson, more than 20 different women hit the reality TV couple with sexual abuse accusations that include claims of rape, drugging the alleged victims and reportedly holding them against their will.

In May of 2021, a police investigation was reportedly launched in Los Angeles and Las Vegas regarding the sexual assault accusations against the "What It's Come To" rapper and his wife but was soon dropped due to the statute of limitations in Las Vegas.

T.I. and Tiny have remained adamant in denying any and all accusations that are sexual in nature. At the time of the initial claims of sexual abuse, a rep for the couple provided a statement to XXL refuting the claims.

The statement reads: "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

XXL has reached out to VH1 for comment.