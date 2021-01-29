T.I. and Tiny Respond to Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and his wife, singer Tiny Harris, have broken their silence on the recent accusations of sexual assault made against them by multiple women.

On Friday (Jan. 29), a rep for the couple told XXL, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

The joint statement made by T.I. and Tiny comes one day after Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur, reportedly shared the alleged accounts of at least 30 women via social media who have accused the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse and forced drug use. Before this, Peterson claimed via Instagram that the Atlanta rhymer once pulled a firearm on her.

In Peterson's IG post on Tuesday (Jan. 26), she claimed the rapper put a gun to head in front of children.

"The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN! AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU! LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED!," Peterson said.

She conclude the caption with, "LETS TALK! @keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US! Lets have a real TALK!."

In a stream of personal accounts shared on Peterson's Instagram Story, several women came forward with their accusations against the couple. In one post, a user named @pureyourharmony wrote, "Fun Fact. I met @troubleman31 almost 16 years ago next month in Colorado for the all star weekend. We ended up lost backstage at the free concert he gave at Nike town."

The post continues, "I was 16 my best friend was 15. We were pressured for sex and to take drugs even with him and his team knowing we were underage. Why didn't we ever say anything because we were young, underage."

Tip's wife and member of the R&B group Xscape defended her husband of 10 years against Peterson's allegations earlier this week (Jan. 27). This was also before the alleged claims of abuse from the Georgia-living business woman sprouted numerous other allegations from more women regarding their alleged nonconsensual encounters with the couple.

"Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago ... Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused," Tiny wrote in an Instagram comment. "Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE."

Additional accusations suggesting T.I. and his friends took advantage of girls in drug-induced states of unconsciousness were also mentioned in the social media discussion about T.I. and Tiny.

The identities of the alleged victims were withheld in the social media posts.

"They rapped girls with toys so high they couldn't keep their heads up I say fucking dead bodied how it seemed bot saying everybody was a victim but they knew young girls were star stuck this make me want to throw up im so proud of u," one person said via Peterson's IG Story.

Another post came from an anonymous source claiming her friend had a similar run-in with T.I. and Tiny, in which the unidentified woman was forced to do cocaine and take molly—or Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine. She claims they later approached her with sexual advances. "They forced her to do coke, and take molly's and tried to have a threesome. Tiny would do most of the talking she was very upfront and kind of rude... Something ended up growing wrong and my friend got into it with them and they threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about it," the social media message says.

At the end of this particular post, the person wrote, "Everybody can't be telling the same lie," drawing similarities to the stories told by the numerous individuals.

Claims were also made that Tiny was subjected to abuse at the hands of her husband as well. One person alleged that T.I. forced Tiny to participate in group sex. "There's times where I partied with him and he's force Tiny to do a 3some and she'd participate or she'd cry cus she didn't want to. She often brought girls back to the hotel specifically for him and would sit in the room and be crying while TI fuck other women," the accusation reads.

While the private dealings in T.I. and Tiny's life have been publicized in the past, whether it's over the infidelity in their relationship or their highly disputed parenting methods, this is the first time either of them have been accused of sexual assault.

In October of 2017, over three years prior to these allegations surfacing online, T.I. shared a video of himself on Instagram questioning what happens to the women who lied about being sexually abused. "What the fuck ever happened when the muthafuckas found out the bitch was lying, what consequences was there for this young lady?," he said in the clip.

The Grand Hustle Records CEO's comments were made in 2017, shortly after Nelly was accused of raping a woman in Washington while on tour with the country music band Florida Georgia Line.

Take a look below to find some of the sexual assault accusations against T.I. and his wife Tiny made by alleged victims.