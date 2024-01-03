T.I. and Tiny Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman in Hotel in 2005

T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are being accused in a new lawsuit of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.

T.I. and Tiny Face New Lawsuit

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), TMZ broke the news that T.I. and his longtime wife Tiny are the subject of a new lawsuit that accuses the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in a Los Angeles hotel room back in 2005. The woman, who is going by Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claims she went to a party at Coolio's house with a friend and met a man named Caviar who she says was employed by T.I. The following night, Jane Doe and a friend allegedly connected with Caviar, T.I. and Tiny at a L.A. club. During the club encounter, the woman believes she was handed a spiked drink by Tiny.

The woman claims she left the club with T.I., Tiny and two other women and went back to a hotel room, while her friend was driven by Caviar, who was supposed to take her to the same location. Jane Doe goes on to allege Tiny kicked the other two women out when they arrived to the hotel, leaving the woman alone with the couple. She goes on to claim they all got in the shower together, but the woman complained of being light-headed and dizzy.

T.I. allegedly instructed the woman to go to bed. That's when she claims he handed her massage oil and requested a massage. The suit goes on to claim Tiny then pinned the woman down and got on top of her while T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toe. The woman protested. While T.I. allegedly went to get a condom, Jane Doe claims she went to the bathroom and vomited before passing out. She claims she was awakened the following day by a security guard and her "vagina was in serious pain." She was allegedly escorted out by the security guard while T.I. and Tiny slept.

She is suing the couple under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, for sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment. The new statute allows a 1-year window to file sexual assault claims that have passed the statute of limitations.

T.I.'s Team Releases Statement

T.I.'s team has released the following statement to XXL about the lawsuit.

"On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head," the statement begins. "This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court."

Multiple Entertainers Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuits

T.I. and Tiny are the latest in a long line of entertainers to recently be hit with sexual assault lawsuits. Others in the hip-hop community include Diddy and Harve Pierre.