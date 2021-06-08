T.I. Drops New Music Video Addressing Sexual Assault Allegations, Announces Final Album

For the past several months, T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have been battling ongoing sexual assault allegations by at least 20 different women.

On Tuesday (June 8), Tip dropped a new video for his latest single, “What It’s Come To,” where he addresses the sexual abuse claims in a visual way. In the clip, T.I. is in the studio booth responding to his accusers and calling them liars.

“I'ma be standin' tall like a statue/Nigga fuck that ‘He say, she say,’ if the receipts say that shit ain't factual/I was built for all this shit, God sent me here with a mission,” he raps.

At the end of the video, it appears that T.I. is announcing his final studio album. In Royal-style typography, it reads, “Kill the King—the final album. Coming soon.” T.I. has yet to divulge any information regarding the project’s release date.

Meanwhile, one of Tip's accusers, Sabrina Peterson, has responded to his music video, which mocks her for seeking an apology from the Atlanta rapper in exchange for dropping her defamation lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny.

In a now-deleted post from her Instagram story, Paterson said that humiliating her won't stop her from speaking out against Tip.

"I have been in federal trouble before," she wrote. "No matter how the public feels about [you] they can't save you. Since your million dollar team won't tell you I will. You aren't taunting me you are taunting your investigators. You aren't taunting me you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized."

Paterson also added that T.I. is only hurting himself and that his music video promotes victim shaming.

"Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime," she said in the caption of her unavailable IG post. "Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it something totally different to keep attempting to victimized that woman again & again. When it’s all said it done I took the high road & tried to give mercy but you repaid it with mockery. Get out the booth & behind cameras & SEE ME IN COURT!"

"To all men out her victimizing women just note this your victim may be a child today, she may be broke today, she may be dumb today but you DONT KNOW WHO YOUR VICTIMS WILL BECOME," she continued. "Victim SHAMING IS NOT OK!"

Sexual abuse allegations against T.I. and Tiny first came to light back in January by Peterson, who initially posted dozen of claims by other women. Peterson also accused Tip of pulling a gun on her at one point.

T.I. and Tiny have since denied all accusations made by Peterson and other women who have made claims against them.

You can watch T.I.'s "What It's Come To" music video below.