T.I. Appears to Call Out Sexual Assault Accusers on New Song ‘What It’s Come To’

T.I. has seemingly stepped back into the booth to proclaim his innocence against ongoing sexual assault and drugging allegations.

On Friday (May 21), the 40-year-old Atlanta native released a new single, "What It's Come To." On the new track, the rhymer appears to respond to claims that he and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, have sexually assaulted and drugged at least 20 women. The allegations date back as early as 2005.

Towards the end of the first verse, he raps, "Go put your face and reputation on it/These kinda claims deserve more than anonymous/Provocation conversations, don't it?/They say let's hit him with the one-two/You see how many niggas this been done to/Speak for the people, all you did, we can undo/Welcome to the Pro-Intel Part Two, damn, this is what it's come to."

Earlier in the track, T.I. references extortion, suggesting that the unnamed person(s) mentioned on the track are attempting to illegally coerce Tip out of money. Later lines on the song indicate that T.I. is unwilling to pay for these accusations to go away.

"Fuck that, I'm crankin' up the jury, who you lyin' on shawty?/Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?" he spits. "Tell ’em, 'Get it how you live, shawty, I ain't goin' for it'/I'ma take it all away, every day of the week/Bet you thought this shit was sweet and I would pay in a week/And you could take this shit or leave it, I'm just sayin' my piece/Been look at all the traffic when you play in the street."

He also seemingly refers to the people accusing him of sexual assault as "lyin'-ass bitches."

"Since Meech was puttin' up billboards, facin' double bodies/And 12 was askin' me about him but I stayed solid/They bust my house and found a gun, I was on probation/All ’cause I wouldn't participate in they investigation/I went to jail for a year, height of my career/But by the time I made it home, he got his case thrown out/I told him then, 'Maybe you should chill'/He said, 'Listen Tip, if ballin' why they want me/I'ma be ballin' 'til they get me'/Had to digest what he said, let it sit a minute/Had to respect it, shit, like it or not at least he committed/Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision/While I'm up against some lyin'-ass bitches, damn, this is what it's come too," he raps.

T.I. first teased the track on Instagram on Thursday (May 20), sharing an image of the handwritten lyrics with a snippet of the song playing in the background.

This is not the first time either Tip or Tiny have spoken on the claims against them. In late January, when allegations of their alleged wrongdoing began to spread on the internet, the couple publicly maintained their innocence and have continued to do so in following months.

As recently as this week, the LAPD launched an investigation into the Georgia-living couple in connection to sexual assault allegations made against them. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department, however, has opted not to investigate because the sexual abuse claims against Tip and Tiny date back to 2010, which is out of the law agency's statute of limitations.

Listen to T.I.'s new song "What It's Come To" below.