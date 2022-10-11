T.I. Checks YouTuber Charleston White, White Says He’ll ‘Trayvon Martin’ Tip’s Son King

T.I. and Charleston White are embroiled in beef after the infamous YouTuber recently called out Tip's son, King Harris.

Charleston White sparked the issue on Oct. 8, when he went on one of his candid YouTube rants, calling out Boosie BadAzz son, Tootie Raw, and Tip's son King.

"Boosie, your boy don’t know how to fight," White went off. "Neither do that T.I. little yellow muthafucka, long-haired freak. That little muthafucka don’t know how to fight either. Nigga, y’all babies is rapper nigga babies."

He continued: "And that little T.I. little boy. That little yellow sum bitch think he playing tough. You going to jail, nigga. Dawg, your little boy going to jail just like your daddy. Going to jail just like your daddy went. I’m talkin’ bout that goddamn Lil Boosie boy and that T.I. boy. They ain’t gone be shit. Matter of fact, them little boys gon' grow up and be strung out on drugs the way they going."

King fired back the following day. "Charleston White, you’s a bitch, boy," the 18-year-old said on Instagram. "We was ’bout to whoop yo ass when you come back down here from telling. I can see you had a soft upbringing."

On Monday (Oct. 10), Charleston White responded to King's talk of a kerfuffle by saying he made the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County District Attorney aware of what King said. White added that he just wants to get King locked up.

After being made aware of what was going on, T.I. checked White for talking about his seed on Instagram Live on Monday.

"Just pull me up to speed on what some grown-ass muthafuckin' man had to say about my muthafuckin' son," T.I. told his IG followers. "I know niggas who want attention. I know niggas who ain't got shit else going on, ain't got no real talent, can't do nothin' but kick up dust and wait on shit to fall down so they can get dirty and some muthafuckin' clout get to ’em. I know that's how niggas get paid. I understand that you a bottom feeder and a parasite. I understand when that's your business. But, boy, I’ll spare no expense on your ass ’bout mine. Give a fuck about no police. I’ll do all my time, nigga."

Tip added, "I got family who are willing to risk their lives and freedom to die ’bout me and mine. Don't fucking play with me, man. Don’t fucking play with my muthafuckin' child ever, nigga."

After hearing what T.I. had to say, Charleston White responded with a warning for the Urban Legend rapper and his son.

"Say, T.I., listen, if your boy jump on me, y’all will bury that yellow muthafucka," White said. "I’ll shoot him right in his goddamn throat. I wish a 18, 19-year-old nigga would jump on me. Boy, I’d Trayvon Martin that little muthafucka, I swear to God. My right hand to God. I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. If T.I.’s son jump on me, I'm gone George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin his little muthafuckin' ass."

"You better get your boy, Tip, and you better tell him you work for Crime Stoppers," he added, bringing up T.I.'s appearance in a 2010 Crime Stoppers commercial. "Remember?"

White later challenged Tip to a fight.

According to a video shared by Charleston White last night, he spoke with T.I. on the phone and it didn't end well.

"If I ain’t no comedian, nigga, then handle it like I ain’t no comedian," White snapped in an Instagram video. "You ain’t dictating nothing, not this conversation. I’m the big dawg talking. I ain’t trying to get down or give a nigga one so fuck you in your pussy, Tip. That’s exactly what I just told the nigga on the phone."

T.I. has not responded directly to White's latest post.

See Charleston White Venting About Beefing With T.I. on the Phone Below