Freddie Gibbs Reacts to YouTuber Charleston White Reportedly Shooting Himself

Reports of YouTuber Charleston White shooting himself are making rounds on the internet and Freddie Gibbs is reacting to the incident.

Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), reports began to surface that controversial YouTuber Charleston White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while partying at a strip club in Dallas. Freddie Gibbs responded to the news on Twitter, appearing to revel in the fact that White had injured himself in such a strange way.

"God did," Freddie Gibbs commented on a Twitter post about the incident, referencing DJ Khaled's now-famous catchphrase.

News of Charleston White shooting himself was first reported this morning by Instagram user @mzprincesscutzz.

"Hell naw @keytalkmediamafia make sure Charleston White ok. He done shot himself up here at this damn booty club," the woman, who appears to be an exotic dancer, wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a follow-up post she added, "Man that mouth ain't no joke. U gotta be careful wat you wish n speak on people. I pray he good tho."

Charleston White shoots himself in club. mzprincesscutzz/Instagram loading...

Charleston White has become a controversial figure in the hip-hop community for his disparaging comments about rappers. Over the summer, he got into a beef with Soulja Boy, which resulted in an altercation between White and SB in Miami. White claimed he maced Soulja Boy when the rapper and his team accosted White on a Miami sidewalk. Soulja Boy confirmed the macing and called White out for not facing him man-to-man. Charleston White late claimed he was going to press charges against the SB.