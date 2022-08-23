DJ Khaled Album God Did to Feature Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem and Over 30 Others

With his new album, God Did, DJ Khaled continues to capitalize on his unmatched ability to land guest appearances from hip-hop's biggest artists.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), DJ Khaled dropped a bombshell on the rap game in the form of the full track list for his highly anticipated album, God Did. Boasting a total of 37 features across 18 songs, the lineup for Khaled's 13th studio LP reads more like a list of the greatest spitters throughout the current generation of hip-hop.

Aside from the previously released lead single, "Staying Alive," which features exceptional vocals from Drake and Lil Baby, the Miami record exec's latest offering sees contributions from the culture's biggest and brightest including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Future and Travis Scott.

DJ Khaled also makes sure that listening to God Did is nothing more than a whole experience for any rap fan, locking in proven veterans like Jadakiss, 21 Savage and Kodak Black while at the same time, giving shine to the latest crop of spitters like Vory, Don Toliver and Latto. The "All I Do Is Win producer even went so far as to enlist the talents of the late Juice Wrld for the aptly titled track, "Juice WRLD DID."

With zero qualms about letting the music world know that the masterfully curated album is nothing short of amazing. Khaled hit up Twitter to unveil God Did's stacked track listing accompanied by a caption that celebrates the project as a gift directly presented by the very deity from whom it gets its name.

"The Holy Scripture," tweeted DJ Khaled. "This is a gift to the world. This is a gift to the fans. This is a gift for us. God did."

See DJ Khaled's God Did Album Tracklist Below.

"No Secret" featuring Drake "God Did" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Kanye West and Eminem "Big Time" featuring Future and Lil Baby "Keep Going" featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch "Party All The Time" featuring Quavo and Takeoff "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby "Beautiful" featuring Future and SZA "It Ain't Safe" featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black "Let's Pray" featuring Don Toliver and Travis Scott "Fam Good, We Good" featuring Gunna and Roddy Ricch "Bills Paid" featuring Latto and City Girls "Way Past Luck" featuring 21 Savage "These Streets Know My Name" featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla "Juice WRLD DID" featuring Juice WRLD "Jadakiss Interlude" feautring Jadakiss "Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk" "Grateful" featuring Vory