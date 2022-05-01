DJ Khaled Upset at McDonald’s After Going to Five Restaurants Until Finding One That Had Happy Meals

Whatever DJ Khaled wants he gets. The We The Best head honcho was upset at McDonald's after going to five different restaurants to get a Happy Meal for his son.

Yesterday (April 30), DJ Khaled posted a series of videos on his Instagram page detailing his father-and-son day with Asahd. In one clip, the Miami producer is announcing to his 26 million followers that it’s Happy Meal Saturday and he’s going to McDonald’s to get a Happy Meal for his son.

In the next clip, Khaled is outside a McDonald’s drive-thru window where workers are ecstatic to see the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker. However, Khaled is upset that he had to travel to five different restaurants just to get a Happy Meal for his son. “We went to every McDonald's; they have no Happy Meals nowhere,” he said. “I don’t know why McDonald's don’t have Happy Meals.”

“Mcdonalds please we need more happy meals; the kids want happy meals,” DJ Khaled wrote in the caption. “Bless up and love @mcdonalds just want y’all to know [there's] no happy meals no where but the great people at this @mcdonalds got one for my son @asahdkhaled thank u.”

In the final clip, DJ Khaled treats the Mickey D’s cashiers to his famous ad-lib: "Another one."

Apparently, McDonald’s did discreetly phase out Happy Meals on their Dollar Menu back in 2018. According to Brand Eating, the fast-food chain discontinued the item, however, it was still available at some U.S. restaurants for $3 to $4. The current Happy Meal doesn’t have any plastic toys as the burger franchise is phasing out plastic with the goal of a more sustainable Happy Meal by 2025.

Hopefully, McDonald’s will give DJ Khaled a call so he can help them promote their fun and eco-friendly Happy Meals for kids to enjoy.