DJ Khaled’s ‘Every Chance I Get’ Featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk Wins Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

DJ Khaled has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

The Miami-based producer received the honor, announced today (Jan. 24) for his collaborative track “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The song is from his all-star album, Khaled Khaled, which was one of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2021.

DJ Khaled had a phenomenal 2021. Last year, the multi-hyphenated artist scored his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Khaled Khaled. Additionally, “Every Chance I Get” was certified platinum for 1 million sold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His Song of the Year honor was meticulously selected by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of dozens of music industry execs, insiders and power players including Executive Vice President/General Manager at LVRN Records Amber Grimes, President at Giant Records Shawn “Tubby” Holiday, Partner/Co-Head of Hip-Hop/R&B at WME Zach Iser, Chairman/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, CEO of Encore Recordings Joie Manda and more.

Plus, veteran rappers, entrepreneurs and producers like Missy Elliott, Juicy J, Lil’ Kim, Jeezy, Laura Stylez, Fat Joe, DJ Self, Charlamagne Tha God, Bun B and others also participated in the voting process.

Our distinguished board chose 11 categories for this year's awards including Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Album of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year and Song of the Year. The People's Champ Award was voted on by the fans, who had the choice between 20 of some of the top rappers in the rap game.

Congrats to DJ Khaled for winning Song of the Year.