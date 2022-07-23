Soulja Boy Goes Off on Charleston White for Using Mace During Their Altercation

Soulja Boy went off on YouTuber Charleston White during his Instagram Live session after being maced by Charleston White during their altercation in Miami.

On Friday (July 22), Soulja Boy jumped on his IG Live and clowned Charleston White for pulling out mace (not pepper spray) when he approached him in Miami earlier that day.

“If I knew that you niggas was gon’ get on the internet, talk all of this gangsta shit, all of this crazy shit, and reach in your girl purse and start spraying pepper spray in the air running, nigga, like it’s a trail, nigga, running with pepper spray, what the fuck!” he said.

SB continued: “You niggas so scared of me, y’all niggas gotta pull pepper spray out your bitch’s purse? Running with pepper spray? What the fuck?”

"I thought you niggas was gangstas," he added. "Niggas pulling out pepper spray and doing the dashboard. Nigga, stop talking about Big Draco. Nigga, stop saying my name, nigga. Got you niggas pulling out pepper spray and doing the dash, nigga."

According to Charleston White, during his IG Live chat on Friday, he maced Soulja and his crew when he was confronted by them in Miami.

"They don't know if they'd been tased. They don't know what happened to that...," White recalled laughing hysterically about the incident.

The former gang member-turned-internet personality told his viewers he wasn’t up for any conversation with Draco and his entourage so he hit them with some liquid lava.

"I hit they muthafuckin’ ass one more time just for goodness sake," he said. "[Soulja Boy] said, 'Bruh, you maced me?' Yeah, nigga ... That nigga said, 'I just wanna talk.' ... Next time you niggas better holla with a bullhorn. You better use the police bullhorn and say, 'Hey, we wanna talk.' Other than that, shit, you can't just walk up to a nigga like me hollerin' about you wanna talk. I don't wanna talk to nan son of a bitch. Hell nah ... What if he hit me across my head with one of them rings, put that eye out?"

Soulja is in Miami for his upcoming Rolling Loud performance, but decided to approach White to discuss some of his derogatory remarks about him on Say Cheese TV.

Nevertheless, It looks like both Soulja Boy and Charleston White are having a good laugh over their encounter.

Watch Soulja Boy Go Off on Charleston White for Macing Him During Their Altercation