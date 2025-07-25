Freddie Gibbs Reignites Gunna Beef With Diss on New Album

Freddie Gibbs reignites his beef with Gunna on the new track "Lavish Habits."

Freddie Gibbs Disses Gunna

On Friday (July 25), Freddie Gibbs returned with the new album, Alfredo 2, with the Alchemist. On the track "Lavish Habits," the Gary Gangsta has some choice words for Gunna. "Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard," Freddie raps.

Freddie Gibbs Disses DJ Akademiks

Freddie also sent a shot at DJ Akademiks on the same song.

"First-class, Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' titties plastic/I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard," the Indiana MC rhymes.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: 20 of the Wildest Insults Rappers Said During Beefs

Why Did Freddie Gibbs Diss Gunna?

Freddie Gibbs and Gunna's beef dates back to 2022. That January, Gunna called out Freddie on social media and later on the track "Poochie Gown," seemingly in response Gibbs calling out the YSL rapper for being in a Crime Stoppers video before the fame. The two continued to throw shade. Young Thug even got involved.

Things later died down until December of 2022, when Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

"It was ni**az that took they verse off my album because wunna ain’t like me. I wonder how they feel now," Freddie tweeted in response. "I prayed for this day...And y’all ni**as said I was hatin…welp."

Why Did Freddie Gibbs Diss DJ Akademiks?

Freddie Gibbs and DJ Ak have been at odds since 2020, when Ak called Freddie irrelevant. Gibbs' latest diss is a callback to him threatening to squeeze Ak's "t*tties" during a heated exchange on X in 2020.

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

Check out Freddie Gibbs taking shots at Gunna and DJ Akademiks below.

Listen to Freddie Gibbs' "Lavish Habits"