Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Video of DJ Akademiks Yelling ‘I’m the Prize’ While Breaking Up Girl Fight

Freddie Gibbs had a good laugh at DJ Akademiks' expense, after video surfaced of the blogger breaking up a girl fight while yelling "I'm the prize."

Last night (Oct. 13), Freddie Gibbs began trolling the controversial blogger on Twitter due to the viral video. Gibbs initially captioned the post of the fight clip with 10 crying laughing emojis. In a follow-up post, he taunted Ak with his own words, "I’m the prize nigga 😂."

The video in question shows Ak speaking very sternly to and pushing a woman while other women stand around. One of the other women then begins to punch on the woman Ak was talking to and the other women jump in. Ak is stuck in the middle trying to break up the melee and appears to yell out "I'm the prize" multiple times during the kerfuffle. After the clip started making its rounds, Ak posted a video explaining the explosive situation. He claims he was trying to calm his girlfriend down after she was drunk and became angry that the other women in the video were trying to take pictures of them. Things quickly escalated.

"At the end of the day, even if my chick was disrespecting me, and wildin' out in public—granted, she was drunk—you don't want nobody to jump your girl," Ak said in the video. "But also, I can't hit nobody. I can't hit the other girls, I gotta just be like, 'Yo, chill, lets kinda break it up.'"

Friday morning (Oct. 14), Freddie Gibbs still had jokes for his nemesis.

"Lemme find out this nigga ak bald in the byke 😂," the Gary, Ind. rapper captioned a screenshot of the fight that focuses on the crown of Ak's head. "Told y’all don’t trust a nigga that never take his hat off 😂."

Freddie Gibbs and DJ Akademiks have been going back-and-forth since 2020 when Ak called Gibbs irrelevant.

See Freddie Gibbs Reacting to Video of DJ Akademiks Breaking Up a Girl Fight Below

DJ Akademiks explains fight video. djakademiks/instagram loading...