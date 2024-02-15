Freddie Gibbs Appears to Respond to Ex-Girlfriend Sharing NSFW Photo of His Butt

Freddie Gibbs appears to be responding to his ex-girlfriend sharing a NSFW photo of the rapper's butt on social media.

On Thursday (Feb. 15), Freddie Gibbs shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which seems to be a direct response to an explicit photo his ex posted of the rapper on X on Wednesday (Feb. 14). The rapper's post, which can be seen below, features a promo for his appearance on the Netflix Is a Joke comedy special. The Geto Boys' "Quickie" is playing over the ad.

"I grabbed her by the sweater/She wants to lick my booty, I guess I better let her," Scarface raps on the track.

Freddie Gibbs captioned the post, "I guess I better let her," along with a crying laughing emoji.

On Valentine's Day, Freddie Gibb's ex-girlfriend Destini briefly commented on her soured relationship with the rapper on X.

"Blocking me on twitter while i have a picture of you spreading your a*shole in my phone is insane … imma spare them that one though," she wrote in the cryptic tweet.

A couple hours later, she had a change of heart and shared a photo of a man holding his butt cheeks open.

"Spredding love, happy Valentine’s Day," she captioned the NSFW pic.

This is not the first time Destini has shared photos of the rapper's backside on social media following their messy breakup. Destini's tweets came after Freddie Gibbs shared video on Instagram of himself celebrating Valentine's Day with his new girlfriend.

Check out Freddie Gibbs' apparent response to his ex-girlfriend sharing a NSFW photo of the rapper on social media.

