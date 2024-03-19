Benny The Butcher Savagely Taunts Freddie Gibbs by Putting BSF Chain on Freddie’s Ex-Girlfriend

Benny The Butcher savagely taunts Freddie Gibbs by putting his Black Soprano Family chain on Freddie's ex-girlfriend at a recent event.

On Tuesday (March 19), video surfaced of Benny The Butcher at an event with Freddie Gibbs' ex-girlfriend Destini Fox. In the video, which can be seen below, the Griselda rapper places his diamond-encrusted BSF chain around Destini's neck before she poses for photos with it. Benny eventually joins in and gets some camera time as well.

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs' Beef Explained

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs' beef dates back to the spring of 2022, when Gibbs warned Benny to keep his name out of Benny's mouth after the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper said his musical relationship with Freddie "came and went" during an interview. A couple of months later, Freddie got jumped at a Buffalo, N.Y. restaurant where he was dining with Destini, who he was dating at the time, before a show in the city. Rumors spread that Benny's associates beat up the Gary, Ind. rapper.

Benny later shared video wearing Freddie's chain, which was allegedly taken during the Buffalo scuffle. He also shared an XXX photo of Destini, who is an OnlyFans model. Freddie Gibbs and Destini had a messy split last May. She recently leaked a NSFW photo of Freddie's butt on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Valentine's Day.

Check out video of Benny The Butcher putting his chain on Freddie Gibbs' former girlfriend Destini Fox below.

Watch Benny The Butcher and Destini Fox Pose for Pictures