Benny The Butcher Posts Video Wearing Freddie Gibbs’ Chain, Calls Him a Bitch

Benny The Butcher is continuing to taunt Freddie Gibbs.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), after Benny The Butcher rehashed the beef last night (Aug. 23) by showing off one of Freddie Gibbs' snatched chains on Instagram, the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper is taking it a step further. He recently shared video wearing Gibbs' confiscated chain and talked smack to the rapper, too boot.

"Ayo, MC Dinosaur Barbecue, that's what got your head punched in the first time, talking ’bout shit you aint have nothing to do with," Benny The Butcher says in the video while wearing one of Freddie Gibbs' micro ESGN pendents. "Real shit. Niggas dragged you by your chain, dragged you by your shit. Niggas took this off your bitch neck. You pussy, nigga."

He continued in a follow-up Story, "MC Dinosaur Barbecue, you been getting ran down on by niggas for the past year, without a gun. You a bitch," referencing Freddie Gibbs' kerfuffle with Jim Jones last December. "MC Dinosaur Barbecue, nigga punched your head all in, had you fucking lumped up. Stitches all in your shit. For running your mouth like you doing now. Remember that? Then you went the next day and went and copped the cheap-ass Cartier watch."

Of course, this got a response from Gangsta Gibbs.

"When all yo homies was trying to jump me I heard y'all saying 'shoot him, shoot him' but aint none of y'all have the nuts," Freddie Gibbs responded via IG Story. "Head up fade solve it all but u definitely aint with that. U can't move yo foot nigga."

He added, "Y'all niggas did all that for clout and can't pack a venue...Stop trying to DM me nigga aint nothing to talk about. Be safe @getbenny."

Benny The Butcher retorted Freddie Gibbs' statement that he ordered someone to shoot the rapper as he was being beaten.

"This real police shit ... and it's a lie," Benny posted.

Freddie then appeared to take the argument to Twitter where he put up the tweet, "I saw u at yo homie grave tell that nigga you’ll be home soon."

Benny The Butcher re-sparked his beef with Freddie Gibbs last night when he posted video of Gibbs' chain while showing off his jewelry collection. This prompted a response from Gibbs.

"Benny gay ass need to stop flexing because he was there and didn't throw a punch," Gibbs wrote on his Instagram Story, punctuating his sentence with a crying laughing emoji. "Hoe ass niggas did all that brought a camera man and all for promo. Still can't pack a room. Go head start rapping about me so I can start talking about these sealed plea agreements and shit ... Head up fade solve everything. But nigga aint built like that."

Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher previously had a working relationship, appearing on multiple tracks together including "Frank Lucas and "One Way Flight". Their personal issues bubbled up in March when Benny said his working relationship with Freddie "came and went." Freddie reacted by telling the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper to keep his name out of Benny's mouth. Freddie egged on the situation until things came to a head in May when Freddie Gibbs was jumped at a restaurant in Buffalo while in town for a performance. Apparently, his chain was snatched in the process. Gibbs didn't miss his show but performed with a badly bruised face.

See Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs' Latest Back-and-Forth Below

