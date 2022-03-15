Freddie Gibbs Thinks Jussie Smollett Should Get Jail Time ‘Like Bitches That Fake Rape’

Freddie Gibbs recently shared his thoughts on actor Jussie Smollett's case, which resulted in the latter going to jail. The Indiana rapper believes the former Empire star deserved being locked up for faking a hate crime just "like bitches that fake rape."

In a video interview with TMZ, which premiered on their YouTube channel on Tuesday (March 15), a paparazzo asked Gibbs if Smollett’s five-month jail sentence for faking a hate crime was fair. The question compared Smollett's time to the Capitol rioters who have been receiving lesser jail sentences for their criminal actions related to storming the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think the Capitol rioters should go to jail and Juicy Smollett should go to jail, too, man,” Gibbs replied while giving Jussie the nickname "Juicy."

“Free Juicy Smollet in about three years,” he continued. “The Capitol rioters they need to get the same sentence as drug dealers.”

When asked about the disparity in jail sentences, Gibbs said, "The justice system been fucked up that ain’t even a question, man."

“Capitol rioters, fuck y’all, niggas. Juicy Smollett, fuck you too, go to jail,” he reiterated. “All of y’all go to jail, quit breaking the law.”

The paparazzo then explained to Gibbs that Smollett felt the judge handed down a harsher sentence on him because he’s Black. The Alfredo creator disagreed with the actor’s assertion.

“He did that bullshit, he should go to jail, just like bitches that fake rape should go to jail,” Gibbs added. “He faked a hate crime, he should go to jail. Fuck Juicy Smollett. Free Juicy Smollett in five years.”

As for Freddie Gibbs’ comment about women who fake rape, he is probably referring to his August of 2016 case, in which he was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in an alleged incident in Austria in July of 2015. The 39-year-old rhymer, who vehemently denied any wrongdoing, was arrested in France and extradited to Austria.

Gibbs spent a month in an Austrian prison before he was acquitted on sexual assault charges and released. The rapper detailed his ordeal on the song "Crushed Glass" from his 2017 album, You Only Live 2wice.

Watch Freddie Gibbs share his thoughts about Jussie Smollett serving more jail time than that of the Capitol rioters below.