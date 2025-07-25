Here’s a Forkful of 11 of the Best Bars From Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Alfredo 2 Album

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have delivered another satisfying entrée with the new album, Alfredo 2. And there's no shortage of lyrical highlights from Gangsta Gibbs and co.

Lyrics on Freddie Gibbs' Alfredo 2

The follow-up to 2024's You Only Die 1nce, Alfredo 2 comes in at 14 tracks and features guest appearances from JID, Larry June and Anderson .Paak. Gibbs is known for his delivering dark street tales and his penchant for calling people out.

On the track "Lavish Habits," Fred reheats old beef with Gunna and DJ Akademiks. "First-class, Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' titties plastic/I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard/Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard," the Indiana MC rhymes.

He also name-drops Diddy. "Show up at your funeral, big Fendi bitch, 10 Blickies

Pee on city girls like P. Diddy, b***h, get with me."

There is also no shortage of lyrical bullseyes.

"Still slammin/Still 'bout it, still countin'/Feel like the only nigga rap cold as me, André 3000," Freddie spits on "A Thousand Moments." B***h, I raised a generation, kicked game on a thousand albums/I should go get me a flute and just disappear in the mountains."

“'Forе I leave the housе, I say all my duas and mashallahs/I survive, like Easter Sunday, Rabbit on the rise/Cowards die a thousand deaths, ni**a, I got a thousand lives," he spits on "Skinny Suge II."

