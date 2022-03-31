Freddie Gibbs Trolls Benny The Butcher Amid Ongoing Beef

Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher have been verbally sparring back and forth lately with Gibbs trolling the Griselda rapper amid their ongoing beef.

On Thursday (March 31), the Indiana rhymer jumped on his Instagram page and posted a WWE-themed meme featuring Freddie Gibbs’ head photoshopped on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s body and Benny’s dome on Triple H’s body. In the clip, which is from their heated feud over 20 years ago in 2001, Triple H runs into the ring to go after Austin who quickly hops out and slowly makes his exit while keeping an eye on Triple H.

“This rap shit is a joke to me #SSS #IceCream #BrickJames #IsYouBigMadOrLittleMad,” Gibbs captioned the clip.

Gibbs posting his funny meme comes as he’s set to drop a new track called “Ice Cream," featuring Rick Ross, on Friday (April 1). It’s expected that Freddie Kane will deliver some acidic bars aimed at Benny The Butcher who he is feuding with.

Their feud started when Benny The Butcher claimed that a possible collaboration with Gibbs “came and went” during Spotify's Most Necessary Live interview. Gibbs caught wind of Benny’s remarks and initially responded to the sound bite by tweeting, "Came and went lol." He then went on his IG page and delivered a more direct response to Benny.

"Nigga said working with Freddie Gibbs came and went," he said in a video. "I know some other shit that came and went too, nigga. Just keep my name out y'all mouth when y'all talking to people or doing interviews and shit. Just say, 'Next question. I don't want to talk about that nigga, man.' Just say, 'Next muthafuckin' question.' For real."

Benny responded to Gibbs on Twitter tweeting, “How can u hate on a nigga u begged to do an album with...”, possibly referring to their rumored joint album.

Later, Freddie then dropped a separate video announcing he was releasing a song that will possibly address Benny’s comments. “New shit coming this week, I got to give these niggas some bars. They gotta have it — they want some," he said.

On Thursday, Gibbs dropped another video on his IG page featuring himself on Joe Rogan's podcast where he revealed that he has two more albums in him before he retires from rap and starts his own podcast show. He wrote in the caption, "I can quit this shit today and be a legend. Can U?" along with a question face emoji.

No word if Gibbs was directing that question to Benny, but it looks like their feud is still simmering.

Listen to a snippet of Freddie Gibbs’ song “Ice Cream” featuring Rick Ross below.