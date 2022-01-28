Rick Ross Showcases Impressive Vintage Car Collection for Digital Cover of XXL Magazine
Miami rap veteran Rick Ross who celebrates both his 46th birthday and the deluxe release of his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been album, today, often showcases what Black excellence and opulence looks via daily Instagram posts. He's inspiring a legion of followers to aspire to greatness. There's different levels to his own achievements, which include everything from his 20-year-long music career to more than 20 brand deals. There's also a serious vintage car collection Ross has amassed, which features a selection of impressive vintage whips. The Boss showcases an assortment of his classic automobiles at his 109-room mansion called The Promise Land for XXL as he graces the digital cover of the magazine.
“It’s also a hustler’s side to wantin’ these whips," the Maybach Music Group leader tells XXL. "You gettin’ these cars and it’s cool. Ain’t nothing wrong with just inspiring yourself for your self-gratification, you know, just for your own vibe. But it’s also a business side to it, too. I’m still a student at that.”
Rick Ross was photographed by Zach Wolfe at the Fayetteville, Ga. residence in late January. Bossed up in front of a classic automobile, it's clear Chevys are riding high around The Promise Land, once owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield. The rapper's passion for old-school muscle began as a kid and has elevated to major investing these days. On the roster today is a 1955 and 1957 Bel Air, 1971 Caprice, 1971 Impala and a 1964 C10 pickup truck
Watch Rick Ross explore his rare cars at The Promise Land below.