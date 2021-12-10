Juice Wrld, Rick Ross, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown and More – New Projects This Week

The weather is getting colder, Christmas is approaching and the gift of hip-hop keeps on giving. Keep reading to find new music arriving this week from a beloved Chicago rhymer, one of the biggest bosses out of South Florida's Miami-Dade County and a veteran rapper-producer-songwriter duo from Atlanta.

Juice Wrld may be gone, but his team will make sure he's never forgotten by keeping his legacy alive. Today (Dec. 10), the beloved rhymer's camp has offered his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. Lil Bibby, CEO of Grade A Productions, the label Juice was signed to, shared the news that unheard music would be arriving in the form of an album last October and they've made good on their promise. Ahead of Fighting Demons being available on DSPs, a visual teaser was shared on Juice Wrld's social media, which was a video montage of the rhymer on tour, where he addressed addiction, anxiety and depression and how he's used his music as a tool to help individuals with those struggles. Legends Never Die, Juice's first posthumous album following his death, which was caused by an accidental overdose, arrived in July of 2020.

Rick Ross is back after a two-year album hiatus. Following the 2019 release of Port of Miami 2, Rozay has delivered his latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been. The LP is comprised of 10 tracks, including the effort's singles "Outlawz" with 21 Savage and R&B vocalist Jazmine Sullivan as well as his most recent joint, "Little Havana" featuring The-Dream and Willie Falcon. Ross, known to conjoin street anthems over luxurious beats, announced his solo return last month, unveiling his regal album artwork, featuring himself wearing a cream-colored fedora with a matching cloak with burgundy and gold embroidery and a massive ruby ring. Mr. Port of Miami's soundtrack is just in time to close out 2021's fourth quarter.

Big Boi of OutKast and Organized Noize's Sleepy Brown have joined forces to drop their long-awaited album, Big Sleepover. The Atlanta-based duo, who have been working collaboratively since OutKast's debut Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994, have described the album as a combination of "gangsta" and "sexy." About the 15-track album, Big Boi said, "It’s that different. Expect the unexpected from us like it’s totally left of what’s going on in the mainstream. We just chart new territory and give out the most positive vibrations and joy––that’s what it’s all about." The LP contains guests appearances from Killer Mike, Ceelo Green and more.

